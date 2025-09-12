Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh STF Cracks Down on Currency Scam Gang

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) successfully dismantled a notorious gang engaged in duplicitous currency exchanges and cyber fraud support. Six suspects were apprehended, and a sum of Rs 25.6 lakh was seized on Friday.

Arrests took place late Thursday in Ghaziabad's Gaur Siddhartham Society, alongside the confiscation of phones, weapons, and a vehicle. The gang operated by promising higher currency exchanges but delivered fake notes.

This group also managed mule bank accounts, facilitating cyber fraud linked to loan and gaming apps. Over 100 accounts were exposed, with 25 investigated cases linked to a Rs 1.09 crore fraud. The STF's efforts continue as investigations expand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

