Uttar Pradesh STF Cracks Down on Currency Scam Gang
A gang involved in defrauding people by exchanging currency notes and providing mule accounts for cyber fraud was busted by Uttar Pradesh STF. Six members were arrested with Rs 25.6 lakh in cash, various equipment, and fake documents. Over 100 bank accounts linked to the scam have been discovered.
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) successfully dismantled a notorious gang engaged in duplicitous currency exchanges and cyber fraud support. Six suspects were apprehended, and a sum of Rs 25.6 lakh was seized on Friday.
Arrests took place late Thursday in Ghaziabad's Gaur Siddhartham Society, alongside the confiscation of phones, weapons, and a vehicle. The gang operated by promising higher currency exchanges but delivered fake notes.
This group also managed mule bank accounts, facilitating cyber fraud linked to loan and gaming apps. Over 100 accounts were exposed, with 25 investigated cases linked to a Rs 1.09 crore fraud. The STF's efforts continue as investigations expand.
