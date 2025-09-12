Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Ugandan Woman's Life Near Manesar

A 33-year-old Ugandan woman, identified as Nasimwa Madina, was killed in a road accident near IMT Chowk in Manesar, India. The police arrested the driver, Deshraj, responsible for the incident after reviewing CCTV footage. The postmortem confirmed that the death was due to an accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:31 IST
A Ugandan woman was tragically killed in a road accident near IMT Chowk in Manesar, India, according to local police reports. The incident occurred when a speeding car struck the pedestrian while she was crossing the road.

The police quickly identified and arrested the suspected driver, Deshraj, a resident of Rajasthan, after examining CCTV footage that captured the accident. The vehicle involved has also been recovered.

The victim, Nasimwa Madina, a 33-year-old Ugandan studying in Delhi, was found dead on September 7. She was known to frequent Gurugram's clubs and bars, working as a hair stylist. A postmortem confirmed her death was accidental, dispelling initial murder suspicions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

