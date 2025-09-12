Tragic Road Accident Claims Ugandan Woman's Life Near Manesar

A Ugandan woman was tragically killed in a road accident near IMT Chowk in Manesar, India, according to local police reports. The incident occurred when a speeding car struck the pedestrian while she was crossing the road.

The police quickly identified and arrested the suspected driver, Deshraj, a resident of Rajasthan, after examining CCTV footage that captured the accident. The vehicle involved has also been recovered.

The victim, Nasimwa Madina, a 33-year-old Ugandan studying in Delhi, was found dead on September 7. She was known to frequent Gurugram's clubs and bars, working as a hair stylist. A postmortem confirmed her death was accidental, dispelling initial murder suspicions.

