Bolsonaro Found Guilty of Coup Plotting: A 27-Year Sentence Looms

Brazil's Supreme Court convicted former President Jair Bolsonaro of plotting a coup to stay in power after losing the 2022 elections, sentencing him to 27 years. Bolsonaro's lawyers plan to appeal, claiming the case was mishandled. The decision could see him serve time in Brasilia, possibly under house arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:36 IST
Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's Supreme Court delivered a heavy blow to former President Jair Bolsonaro, finding him guilty of a coup plot aimed at retaining his presidency after his 2022 election loss. The conviction, accompanied by a stiff sentence of 27 years and three months, marks a critical chapter in the nation's political landscape.

Bolsonaro, a 70-year-old former army captain, faces limited options for appeal within Brazil's legal framework to overturn the sentence. His legal team is vehemently contesting the ruling, arguing the verdict was unjust and pledging to pursue all judicial avenues, including international courts, to secure an appeal.

With only one of five justices dissenting, Bolsonaro's chances for a full appeal are slim, though his lawyers may request a reduced sentence or house arrest due to his health. Despite the severe penalty, it's unlikely that Bolsonaro will spend the full term incarcerated, given Brazilian sentencing rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

