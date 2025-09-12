Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India-Myanmar Defence Collaboration.

High-ranking officers from the Myanmar Army and Indian Army's Eastern Command met to discuss enhancing defence cooperation. India aims to bolster Myanmar's defence infrastructure with technology-driven collaboration, fostering strong ties to contribute to regional peace. Initiatives include upgrading digital training and promoting information management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:42 IST
Strengthening Ties: India-Myanmar Defence Collaboration.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Myanmar Army's high-ranking official, Lt General Ko Ko Oo, and the Indian Army's Eastern Command leader, Lt General R C Tiwari, convened on Friday to explore ways to elevate defence cooperation between their nations.

According to an Eastern Command official, India is committed to aiding Myanmar in modernising its defence systems and promoting technology-based collaboration. The dialogue between the military leaders highlighted the strengthening of ongoing cooperation and friendship.

The AAST visit included a strategic meeting at the Eastern Command headquarters, with the Indian Army presenting advanced IT lab equipment to the Myanmar delegation to enhance digital training capabilities and information management. This gesture underscored India's dedication to supporting Myanmar's defence sector modernization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi's Landmark Mizoram Visit: A Boost to Connectivity and Development

PM Modi's Landmark Mizoram Visit: A Boost to Connectivity and Development

 India
2
Northeast Revival: PM Modi's Vision Transforms Infrastructure

Northeast Revival: PM Modi's Vision Transforms Infrastructure

 India
3
PM Modi's Mizoram Visit: A Transformative Leap in Connectivity and Development

PM Modi's Mizoram Visit: A Transformative Leap in Connectivity and Developme...

 India
4
Major Heist Uncovered: Six Arrested in Odisha Jewellery Shop Loot

Major Heist Uncovered: Six Arrested in Odisha Jewellery Shop Loot

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025