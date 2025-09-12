Strengthening Ties: India-Myanmar Defence Collaboration.

The Myanmar Army's high-ranking official, Lt General Ko Ko Oo, and the Indian Army's Eastern Command leader, Lt General R C Tiwari, convened on Friday to explore ways to elevate defence cooperation between their nations.

According to an Eastern Command official, India is committed to aiding Myanmar in modernising its defence systems and promoting technology-based collaboration. The dialogue between the military leaders highlighted the strengthening of ongoing cooperation and friendship.

The AAST visit included a strategic meeting at the Eastern Command headquarters, with the Indian Army presenting advanced IT lab equipment to the Myanmar delegation to enhance digital training capabilities and information management. This gesture underscored India's dedication to supporting Myanmar's defence sector modernization efforts.

