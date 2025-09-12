Industrial Hemp Conman Nabbed: The Saga of Rohit Sharma's Deceit

Rohit Sharma, the president of the Indian Institute of Hemp Association, was apprehended on September 8 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after being on the run for nearly four years. Accused of swindling more than Rs 2.16 crore from a private firm, Sharma's arrest marks a significant development in a prolonged investigation by the Economic Offences Wing.

The saga began in December 2021 when Karan Bhatia, director of Ice Dream Global Private Limited, alleged that Sharma had misled his company into investing in an industrial hemp project with promises of supply, consultancy, and licensed operations. The funds, however, were diverted to Sharma's personal accounts, exposing a calculated scheme.

Sharma, who fled to Canada, was declared an absconder, and a Look Out Circular was issued in October 2024. As the investigation unfolded, it was revealed that Sharma, lacking legitimate industry ties, orchestrated the fraud while claiming imminent government license approvals. Currently, Sharma is in police custody, with further proceedings underway.