Crackdown on Corruption: China Expels PLA Generals

China's parliament has expelled four top generals from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in an intensifying crackdown on military corruption. The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress announced the dismissals, emphasizing efforts to clean up the ranks.

The expelled officials include prominent figures such as Wang Chunning, Wang Zhibin, Zhang Lin, and Gao Daguang, who held significant positions within the PLA. These actions align with President Xi Jinping's ongoing anti-corruption efforts, targeting corruption since he took power in 2012.

The move marks a significant development in China's continued fight against graft within its military forces, a campaign that has seen numerous high-ranking officials ousted over recent years.

