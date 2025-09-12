Left Menu

Crackdown on Corruption: China Expels PLA Generals

China expels four top PLA generals amidst a broadening anti-corruption campaign. The National People's Congress announced their dismissal, targeting key military positions. Since 2012, President Xi Jinping has led initiatives to purge corrupt officials, reflecting a significant effort within military ranks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:07 IST
Crackdown on Corruption: China Expels PLA Generals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's parliament has expelled four top generals from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in an intensifying crackdown on military corruption. The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress announced the dismissals, emphasizing efforts to clean up the ranks.

The expelled officials include prominent figures such as Wang Chunning, Wang Zhibin, Zhang Lin, and Gao Daguang, who held significant positions within the PLA. These actions align with President Xi Jinping's ongoing anti-corruption efforts, targeting corruption since he took power in 2012.

The move marks a significant development in China's continued fight against graft within its military forces, a campaign that has seen numerous high-ranking officials ousted over recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Krishna Janmabhoomi Dispute: Court Hearings Heat Up

Krishna Janmabhoomi Dispute: Court Hearings Heat Up

 India
2
India Edges Closer to Historic Davis Cup Victory Against Switzerland

India Edges Closer to Historic Davis Cup Victory Against Switzerland

 Germany
3
Fertilizer Supply Crisis Sparks Political Clash in Odisha

Fertilizer Supply Crisis Sparks Political Clash in Odisha

 India
4
Sushila Karki: Nepal's First Female Prime Minister Amidst Political Turmoil

Sushila Karki: Nepal's First Female Prime Minister Amidst Political Turmoil

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025