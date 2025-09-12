Bravery in the Line of Duty: The Tale of Anjana Krishna

In a stirring commendation, former Mumbai police commissioner Julio Ribeiro has applauded the courage of IPS officer Anjana Krishna after she retained her composure under pressure from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The incident, which involved illegal soil excavation in Solapur, underscored the challenges officials face in executing their duties without political interference.

Speaking at the launch of 'The Brahmastra Unleashed', a book by former Maharashtra DGP D Sivanandhan, Ribeiro emphasized the importance of standing firm in the face of such intimidation. 'You have legislated, you have brought it into law, and then you ask us not to enforce those laws. We have enough laws, but we need enforcement,' he noted, recalling his own experiences of upholding the law despite political pushback.

The event highlighted not only the bravery of Anjana Krishna but also the valued legacy of steadfast policing by Ribeiro and Sivanandhan, with Ribeiro praising Sivanandhan for his ongoing commitment to public welfare. Esteemed officials, including Mumbai police commissioner Deven Bharti, attended the landmark book launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)