Teen Fatally Stabbed at Dakshineswar Metro Station: Security Concerns Rise

A 17-year-old student was fatally stabbed during a fight with a friend at Dakshineswar Metro Station, causing panic and security concerns. The incident occurred in a non-ticketing area. Police are investigating security lapses that allowed a weapon into the station. CCTV footage is being reviewed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:35 IST
A 17-year-old student was tragically stabbed to death in a heated altercation with a friend at Dakshineswar Metro Station on Friday afternoon. The violent incident has triggered widespread panic among commuters and raised serious security concerns, according to a senior police officer.

The victim, identified as Manojit Yadav from Baranagar and a student at Bagbazar High School, was reportedly involved in an argument with a friend while waiting at the station. It escalated, resulting in another friend allegedly stabbing Manojit with a knife, the officer reported.

The shocking event, which took place in the high-security Metro zone, has prompted questions about security breaches in passenger screening and surveillance. Authorities have launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage to determine how the attacker managed to bring a knife inside the Metro premises. The Metro Railway clarified the incident occurred in a non-ticketing area, emphasizing stringent security at turnstile gates. They assured commuters there's no cause for alarm.

