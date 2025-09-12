Krishna Janmabhoomi Dispute: Court Hearings Heat Up

On Friday, the Allahabad High Court announced that September 26 will mark the next hearing date for the contentious Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura. Justice Ram Manohar Narain Mishra made this decision after listening to the lawyers involved in the case.

Documents presented in court led to suit number 17 being identified as a representative case. An essential judgment on July 18 favored a representative capacity for this suit under the Civil Procedure Code, setting a precedent for future proceedings.

The Hindu faction in the dispute, having filed 18 legal suits aiming to reclaim land and restore a temple, received judicial backing. Recent court orders denied attempts by the Muslim side to challenge these suits, with the court ruling in favor of the suits' maintainability under various legal provisions.

