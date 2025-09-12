Border Tensions: 70 Fugitives Apprehended Amid Nepal Protests

Nepal's political landscape is in turmoil following anti-government protests resulting in the escape of 70 individuals from jails. These fugitives, intercepted at the India-Nepal border, include a Bangladeshi national and multiple Indians apprehended by the SSB and local police forces.

The Sashastra Seema Bal, responsible for guarding the 1,751-km-long unfenced border, has intensified surveillance to maintain security amid the unrest. Emergency helpline numbers have been established to assist Indians stranded in Nepal.

Amid the unrest, Nepal's President announced that former Chief Justice Sushila Karki will lead an interim government, succeeding K P Sharma Oli. The upheaval coincides with violent protests triggered by social media bans and allegations of corruption, leading to 51 fatalities, including one Indian.

(With inputs from agencies.)