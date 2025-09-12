Left Menu

Border Tensions: 70 Fugitives Apprehended Amid Nepal Protests

A total of 70 individuals, including a Bangladeshi national and some Indians, have been apprehended along the India-Nepal border amidst recent anti-government protests in Nepal. These individuals reportedly escaped from Nepalese jails. Heightened surveillance and emergency helplines are in place, as political changes unfold with former Chief Justice Sushila Karki leading an interim government following the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:59 IST
Border Tensions: 70 Fugitives Apprehended Amid Nepal Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nepal's political landscape is in turmoil following anti-government protests resulting in the escape of 70 individuals from jails. These fugitives, intercepted at the India-Nepal border, include a Bangladeshi national and multiple Indians apprehended by the SSB and local police forces.

The Sashastra Seema Bal, responsible for guarding the 1,751-km-long unfenced border, has intensified surveillance to maintain security amid the unrest. Emergency helpline numbers have been established to assist Indians stranded in Nepal.

Amid the unrest, Nepal's President announced that former Chief Justice Sushila Karki will lead an interim government, succeeding K P Sharma Oli. The upheaval coincides with violent protests triggered by social media bans and allegations of corruption, leading to 51 fatalities, including one Indian.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Abandoned BSNL Building Collapse Injures One in Jabalpur

Abandoned BSNL Building Collapse Injures One in Jabalpur

 India
2
Bail Denied for Suspected ISI Agent in Odisha Espionage Case

Bail Denied for Suspected ISI Agent in Odisha Espionage Case

 India
3
Faith Over Fear: Church Leaders Challenge Trump's Immigration Policies

Faith Over Fear: Church Leaders Challenge Trump's Immigration Policies

 United States
4
AstraZeneca Halts Investment Amid UK Pharma Challenges

AstraZeneca Halts Investment Amid UK Pharma Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025