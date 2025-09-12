Border Tensions: 70 Fugitives Apprehended Amid Nepal Protests
A total of 70 individuals, including a Bangladeshi national and some Indians, have been apprehended along the India-Nepal border amidst recent anti-government protests in Nepal. These individuals reportedly escaped from Nepalese jails. Heightened surveillance and emergency helplines are in place, as political changes unfold with former Chief Justice Sushila Karki leading an interim government following the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.
- Country:
- India
Nepal's political landscape is in turmoil following anti-government protests resulting in the escape of 70 individuals from jails. These fugitives, intercepted at the India-Nepal border, include a Bangladeshi national and multiple Indians apprehended by the SSB and local police forces.
The Sashastra Seema Bal, responsible for guarding the 1,751-km-long unfenced border, has intensified surveillance to maintain security amid the unrest. Emergency helpline numbers have been established to assist Indians stranded in Nepal.
Amid the unrest, Nepal's President announced that former Chief Justice Sushila Karki will lead an interim government, succeeding K P Sharma Oli. The upheaval coincides with violent protests triggered by social media bans and allegations of corruption, leading to 51 fatalities, including one Indian.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nepal
- Protests
- Border
- SSB
- Jails
- India-Nepal
- Surveillance
- Karki
- Oli
- Helpline
ALSO READ
China's Surveillance Export: Fengqiao Model Tested in Solomon Islands
Nepal's Turmoil: Unrest at India-Nepal Border Amidst Gen Z Protests
China's Surveillance Export: The Fengqiao Model in the Solomon Islands
Amid Nepal's Unrest, SSB Tightens India-Nepal Border Security
Jammu and Kashmir Police Intensify Social Media Surveillance