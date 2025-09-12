Israel Rejects UN Resolution on Two-State Solution
Israel dismissed the UN General Assembly's resolution supporting a two-state solution with Palestine, criticizing it for omitting Hamas as a terrorist group. Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein voiced disapproval, dubbing the Assembly a 'political circus.' The resolution's clauses reportedly lacked acknowledgment of Hamas's terrorist status.
In a move that has stirred international political waters, Israel has rejected a United Nations General Assembly resolution supporting a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.
Israel expressed strong disapproval of the resolution, criticizing its failure to recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization. Oren Marmorstein, spokesperson for Israel's foreign ministry, labeled the UN General Assembly as a 'political circus detached from reality.'
Marmorstein's remarks highlight Israel's ongoing contention with the resolution, emphasizing the lack of alignment with Israel's perspective on Hamas and the broader conflict.
