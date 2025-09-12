Israel Rejects UN Resolution on Two-State Solution

In a move that has stirred international political waters, Israel has rejected a United Nations General Assembly resolution supporting a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

Israel expressed strong disapproval of the resolution, criticizing its failure to recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization. Oren Marmorstein, spokesperson for Israel's foreign ministry, labeled the UN General Assembly as a 'political circus detached from reality.'

Marmorstein's remarks highlight Israel's ongoing contention with the resolution, emphasizing the lack of alignment with Israel's perspective on Hamas and the broader conflict.