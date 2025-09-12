Left Menu

Rajasthan Enhances Security for 2025 Constable Exams

Rajasthan Police have implemented strict security protocols for the 2025 Constable Recruitment Examination, scheduled for September 13 and 14. Over 5.24 lakh candidates applied for 10,000 posts. The exams will be monitored by 24x7 CCTV, manual frisking, biometric verification, and electronic signal jammers to prevent cheating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:31 IST
Rajasthan Enhances Security for 2025 Constable Exams
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Police have amplified their security measures to ensure a fair and transparent Constable Recruitment Examination-2025, which is set for September 13 and 14. With over 5.24 lakh applications for 10,000 posts, authorities are taking no chances.

According to Additional Director General of Police (Recruitment and Promotion Board) Bipin Kumar Pandey, the examinations will be held on different dates for various posts. CCTV cameras will provide round-the-clock surveillance of all centers, with a dedicated control room at police headquarters to monitor the live feeds.

Security protocols include manual frisking at entry gates and mandatory biometric verification for all candidates. To thwart any attempts at electronic cheating, signal jammers have been implemented, and mobile phones are strictly banned. All question papers are secured in multi-layered security packages, ensuring maximum confidentiality and preventing leaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Faith Over Fear: Church Leaders Challenge Trump's Immigration Policies

Faith Over Fear: Church Leaders Challenge Trump's Immigration Policies

 United States
2
AstraZeneca Halts Investment Amid UK Pharma Challenges

AstraZeneca Halts Investment Amid UK Pharma Challenges

 Global
3
Women Boxers Shine as Men's Squad Exits World Championships Without Medals

Women Boxers Shine as Men's Squad Exits World Championships Without Medals

 United Kingdom
4
Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs in Asia Cup match in Dubai.

Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs in Asia Cup match in Dubai.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025