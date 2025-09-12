Rajasthan Enhances Security for 2025 Constable Exams

The Rajasthan Police have amplified their security measures to ensure a fair and transparent Constable Recruitment Examination-2025, which is set for September 13 and 14. With over 5.24 lakh applications for 10,000 posts, authorities are taking no chances.

According to Additional Director General of Police (Recruitment and Promotion Board) Bipin Kumar Pandey, the examinations will be held on different dates for various posts. CCTV cameras will provide round-the-clock surveillance of all centers, with a dedicated control room at police headquarters to monitor the live feeds.

Security protocols include manual frisking at entry gates and mandatory biometric verification for all candidates. To thwart any attempts at electronic cheating, signal jammers have been implemented, and mobile phones are strictly banned. All question papers are secured in multi-layered security packages, ensuring maximum confidentiality and preventing leaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)