14th Pension Adalat Resolves 652 Grievances, Delivers Timely Justice to Pensioners

The 14th Pension Adalat was inaugurated at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi by Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, who lauded the initiative for its “whole-of-government approach” in bringing together multiple departments on a single platform to ensure swift and effective grievance redressal for pensioners.

Dr. Singh highlighted that Pension Adalats have become a cornerstone of the government’s commitment to pensioners, recognising them as active contributors to society even after retirement. By ensuring timely resolution of long-pending issues, the Adalats not only provide financial relief but also restore dignity and respect to senior citizens and family pensioners.

A Collective Push for Grievance Redressal

The 14th Adalat witnessed the participation of 51 Media Nodal Officers and Social Media Nodal Officers, alongside senior officials from 21 Ministries/Departments, including Defence, Home Affairs, Finance, Railways, Housing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation, and External Affairs.

Out of 894 grievances taken up, an impressive 652 were resolved on the spot, underscoring the effectiveness of this integrated approach.

Dr. Singh noted that the Pension Adalat mechanism has evolved into a model for other governance reforms, ensuring that justice reaches even the most vulnerable pensioners in remote corners of the country.

Heart-Warming Success Stories

The Adalat also showcased several touching cases that reflect both the struggles of pensioners and the transformative impact of this initiative:

Smt. Shishal Devi (Rajasthan): Widow of Late Challu Ram, awaiting revision of enhanced family pension since 2012. Her case was resolved with arrears of ₹1,91,715 processed for payment.

Smt. Bal Kanwar (Rajasthan): Widow of Late Sang Singh, who was awaiting family pension revision. Arrears of ₹1,50,155 from July 2019 to July 2025 were credited to her account.

Smt. Shashi Devi (Uttar Pradesh): Widow of Late Ram Naresh Yadav, whose OROP arrears and pension benefits were pending. She is now set to receive ₹2,92,120 covering OROP-II, service pension, disability pension, and enhanced family pension.

Smt. Monika Deb (Assam): Widow of Sepoy Santi Kumar Deb, who had been waiting for arrears since 2019. The Adalat ensured release of ₹4,97,845 in family pension dues.

Smt. Kusam Rani (Punjab): Widow of Shri Devi Dayal, whose gratuity was withheld due to pending disciplinary proceedings never finalised during his lifetime. Her rightful dues of ₹5,07,210 were finally released.

Smt. Man Kaur (Rajasthan): Awaiting 100% additional pension since October 2020. Payment of ₹5,85,739 was generated and processed.

Ms. Jaswinder Kaur (Punjab): Awaiting arrears under OROP II and III. She received ₹5,73,082 , restoring her entitlements.

Smt. Surinder Kaur Bamrah: Faced long delays in family pension commencement. The Adalat resolved her grievance with ₹23 lakhs approved for disbursement.

These cases illustrate how Pension Adalats cut through bureaucratic delays, delivering tangible relief and financial security to pensioners and their families.

Building Confidence Among Pensioners

Since their inception, Pension Adalats have been recognised for their unique model of accountability and empathy, combining institutional efficiency with a human touch. By converging multiple agencies under one umbrella, the initiative ensures that pensioners no longer have to shuttle between offices to claim what is rightfully theirs.

Dr. Singh reiterated that such initiatives reflect the government’s broader vision of a citizen-centric administration, where grievance redressal is not just a procedural exercise but a responsibility to uphold the dignity of senior citizens.

A Scalable Model for Governance

With the success of the 14th edition, the Pension Adalat continues to emerge as a best practice in public administration. The initiative is expected to be scaled further, ensuring that the millions of super senior citizens, family pensioners, and dependents of defence personnel across India receive timely resolution of their concerns.

By institutionalising Pension Adalats, the government is not only addressing financial grievances but also sending a strong message—that those who have served the nation will always remain a priority in India’s journey towards inclusive and responsive governance.