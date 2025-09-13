Tragic Stabbing Incident Raises Metro Security Concerns
A 17-year-old student, Manojit Yadav, was tragically stabbed by a friend at Dakshineswar Metro Station, raising alarms over security measures. This violent incident, which occurred in a non-ticketing area, has prompted an investigation into weapon screening and surveillance lapses within the Metro premises.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident at Dakshineswar Metro Station on Friday afternoon, 17-year-old student Manojit Yadav was stabbed to death by a friend, sparking panic among commuters and questions about the existing security protocols within the premises, according to a senior police officer.
Manojit, a Baranagar resident and a student at Bagbazar High School, got into an argument with a friend while they were waiting at the station. The situation escalated quickly when another friend allegedly stabbed him with a knife, leading to his death on the way to the hospital, the officer reported.
Authorities arrested the accused at Howrah station later that day. In response to this incident, the Metro Railway and local authorities are investigating the occurrence, focusing specifically on potential lapses in passenger screening and security, as the weapon was brought into a high-security area unnoticed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stabbing Incident Near Rohini's G3S Mall Sparks Investigation
Man Duped Twice by Marriage Broker, Investigation Launched
Online Class Video Scandal Sparks Investigation
Teen Fatally Stabbed at Dakshineswar Metro Station: Security Concerns Rise
Tragedy at Dakshineswar: Metro Security Under Scrutiny After Teen's Fatal Stabbing