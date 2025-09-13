Left Menu

Tragic Stabbing Incident Raises Metro Security Concerns

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-09-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 00:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident at Dakshineswar Metro Station on Friday afternoon, 17-year-old student Manojit Yadav was stabbed to death by a friend, sparking panic among commuters and questions about the existing security protocols within the premises, according to a senior police officer.

Manojit, a Baranagar resident and a student at Bagbazar High School, got into an argument with a friend while they were waiting at the station. The situation escalated quickly when another friend allegedly stabbed him with a knife, leading to his death on the way to the hospital, the officer reported.

Authorities arrested the accused at Howrah station later that day. In response to this incident, the Metro Railway and local authorities are investigating the occurrence, focusing specifically on potential lapses in passenger screening and security, as the weapon was brought into a high-security area unnoticed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

