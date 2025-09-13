Tensions Soar as US Pledges NATO Defense Amidst Russian Drone Allegations

The United States has firmly committed to the defense of NATO territories, addressing the U.N. Security Council amidst alarming accusations of Russian drone incursions into Polish airspace, a NATO member country.

Acting U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Dorothy Shea, expressed solidarity with NATO and criticized the alleged airspace violations, which Russia claims were unintentional. The situation reflects ongoing tensions, as Russia heightens its military activities against Ukraine, despite efforts to negotiate peace.

A joint statement from 43 allied nations condemns Russia's actions, calling for adherence to international laws and an end to the hostilities against Ukraine, warning of escalating global repercussions if provocations persist.