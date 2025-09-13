Left Menu

Trump's National Guard Plan: Memphis in the Crosshairs of Crime

President Donald Trump announced plans to deploy National Guard troops to Memphis, Tennessee, aiming to combat high crime rates. Despite overall declining violent crime rates, Trump has made it a focal issue. His actions, mainly targeting Democratic-led cities, have sparked protests nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 02:50 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 02:50 IST
In a bold move to tackle crime, President Donald Trump announced plans on Friday to send National Guard troops to Memphis, Tennessee, a decision reminiscent of his recent police takeover strategy in Washington, D.C. Despite a notable decline in violent crime rates in various cities, Trump has made crime a central theme of his administration.

Trump declared during an appearance on Fox News' 'Fox and Friends' that Memphis was 'deeply troubled' and needed intervention, similar to the measures implemented in Washington. However, Memphis Mayor Paul Young's office did not comment on the announcement immediately.

As Memphis grapples with high crime statistics and significant poverty levels, the President's plan to deploy federal resources remains uncertain under current legal constraints. The Posse Comitatus Act generally limits military use for domestic law enforcement, leaving ambiguity around the timeline and legal authority for such troop deployments.

