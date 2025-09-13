Trump's National Guard Plan: Memphis in the Crosshairs of Crime

In a bold move to tackle crime, President Donald Trump announced plans on Friday to send National Guard troops to Memphis, Tennessee, a decision reminiscent of his recent police takeover strategy in Washington, D.C. Despite a notable decline in violent crime rates in various cities, Trump has made crime a central theme of his administration.

Trump declared during an appearance on Fox News' 'Fox and Friends' that Memphis was 'deeply troubled' and needed intervention, similar to the measures implemented in Washington. However, Memphis Mayor Paul Young's office did not comment on the announcement immediately.

As Memphis grapples with high crime statistics and significant poverty levels, the President's plan to deploy federal resources remains uncertain under current legal constraints. The Posse Comitatus Act generally limits military use for domestic law enforcement, leaving ambiguity around the timeline and legal authority for such troop deployments.

