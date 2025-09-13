Left Menu

Prince Harry's Compassionate Mission: Bringing Hope to Ukraine's Wounded Soldiers

Prince Harry visited Kyiv with the Invictus Games Foundation to support the rehabilitation of wounded soldiers. He surveyed damage from Russian strikes and met Ukrainian officials. Following his charity mission, Harry emphasized his commitment to aid Ukraine despite strained ties with the British royal family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 05:30 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 05:30 IST
Prince Harry

Prince Harry made a noteworthy visit to Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on Friday as part of his commitment to support wounded soldiers through the Invictus Games Foundation. His office announced plans to aid in their rehabilitation efforts, marking a significant gesture of international goodwill and compassion.

In addition to spending time with Ukrainian officials and visiting the site of a devastating Russian strike, Prince Harry emphasized the universal nature of suffering and the importance of support in times of crisis, as stated by Kyiv's military administration head, Tymur Tkachenko.

During his trip, Prince Harry met leaders including Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, who extended the invitation, and Veterans Affairs Minister Natalia Kalmykova. His visit underscored a commitment to humanitarian efforts beyond the confines of royal protocols, reflecting a resolve to help a nation in turmoil.

