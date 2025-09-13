Alleged Land Fraud: The Thakur Controversy Revealed

In a dramatic development, former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur and his wife Nutan Thakur have been accused of forgery and cheating in connection with an alleged fraudulent industrial plot allotment dating back two decades in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district.

According to the complaint filed by Alok Kumar Srivastava, the couple is alleged to have fabricated documents to illegally secure the plot. The accusation extends to misuse of official position by Amitabh Thakur, who allegedly influenced the process and utilized government benefits improperly.

Labeling the FIR as an act of political vendetta, the Thakurs maintain their innocence and are prepared to defend themselves, arguing that the investigation is a misuse of authority aimed at retaliation for exposing governmental misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)