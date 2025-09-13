Bank Clerk Caught in Rs 16 Crore Fraud
A cashier at UCO Bank in Agartala, Ramayani Shrimayi, has been arrested for allegedly embezzling Rs 16 crore from the Agartala Municipal Corporation using fake cheques. A Special Investigating Team is probing the matter, and Rs 7 crore have been recovered through tracing transactions.
In a significant development, a UCO Bank cashier from Tripura has been apprehended for her alleged role in a massive financial fraud. The accused, Ramayani Shrimayi, is accused of embezzling Rs 16 crore from the Agartala Municipal Corporation's account using counterfeit cheques, as confirmed by officials on Saturday.
Shrimayi, a resident of Nagaon, Assam, was working at the bank's Agartala branch when the alleged crime took place. Swift action led to her arrest, and she was scheduled to appear before a court for further proceedings, as detailed by Sadar Police Sub-Divisional Officer DP Roy.
Authorities have reported that six cloned cheques facilitated the siphoning of Rs 16 crore between August 5 and September 2. In response, West Tripura's superintendent of police has formed a Special Investigating Team under Additional SP Drubha Nath to further investigate the case. Efforts have already led to the recovery of Rs 7 crore through tracing of online transactions.
