Illegal Constructions Spark Legal Action in Shahpur Govardhanpur

Police have charged 28 individuals for unauthorized constructions on land belonging to the Noida Authority in Shahpur Govardhanpur village. A complaint from the Noida Authority highlighted the issue, and authorities are actively investigating the matter while warning locals against any further attempts to encroach government property.

  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have charged 28 individuals in connection with illegal constructions on land designated to the Noida Authority in Uttar Pradesh's Shahpur Govardhanpur village, police announced on Saturday.

The allegations followed a formal complaint from Noida Authority officials registered on Friday, according to local police.

A junior engineer from the Noida Authority detailed the infractions in the complaint, cautioning villagers against further encroachments on government land, while a thorough investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

