Punjab's Post-Flood Clean-Up and Rehabilitation Mission

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a Rs 100 crore initiative for cleaning flood-hit villages. Each village will receive machinery and funds, while medical camps and disinfection campaigns will ensure health safety. Paddy procurement and mandi repair are also planned as part of the rehabilitation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-09-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 14:55 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a significant post-flood cleanup operation across 2,300 villages, supported by a Rs 100 crore funding package. The initiative includes deploying earth-moving machinery, tractors, and labor to clear flood debris.

To bolster health safety, the government plans to install medical camps and make 550 ambulances available in the affected villages. Medical personnel will be stationed at local panchayat bhawans, dharamshalas, anganwadi centers, and schools.

Animal health is also a priority, as 2.60 lakh animals are impacted. A disinfection effort will be launched to prevent disease spread, while paddy procurement will begin from September 16 with plans to repair flood-damaged mandis by September 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

