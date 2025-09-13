Militants Abduct Power Company Employees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Six employees of a power company, along with their driver, were abducted by armed militants in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to local police reports on Saturday.

The incident unfolded on Friday in the Pir Dal Khel area of the Bannu district, which shares its border with North Waziristan. The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) team was engaged in repairing electricity lines when the militant attack occurred.

In response, police and other security forces swiftly launched a search operation to track down the militants and ensure the safe release of the hostages. A tribal elder condemned the abduction, emphasizing its negative impact on public service operations and the rising panic among locals. The region has experienced a rise in militant violence, especially after the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended their truce with the government in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)