Militant Ambush in South Waziristan: A Deadly Clash

Twelve soldiers were killed in an ambush by Islamist militants on an army convoy in South Waziristan, near the Afghanistan border. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, which also saw helicopters searching for attackers. Tensions rise as Islamabad accuses Afghanistan of harboring militants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 14:57 IST
Militant Ambush in South Waziristan: A Deadly Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Twelve soldiers lost their lives in a militant ambush on an army convoy in northwest Pakistan's South Waziristan region, military officials revealed on Saturday.

The convoy came under fire while traversing the mountainous Badar area, close to the Afghan frontier, sustaining fatalities among both soldiers and militants during a fierce firefight.

The Pakistani Taliban, operating from Afghanistan, claimed responsibility and reportedly captured weapons and drones. Islamabad alleges Afghan complicity, fostering further regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

