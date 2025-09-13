Militant Ambush in South Waziristan: A Deadly Clash

Twelve soldiers lost their lives in a militant ambush on an army convoy in northwest Pakistan's South Waziristan region, military officials revealed on Saturday.

The convoy came under fire while traversing the mountainous Badar area, close to the Afghan frontier, sustaining fatalities among both soldiers and militants during a fierce firefight.

The Pakistani Taliban, operating from Afghanistan, claimed responsibility and reportedly captured weapons and drones. Islamabad alleges Afghan complicity, fostering further regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)