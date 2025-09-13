Cleric's Arrest Sparks Social Media Outcry

A Muslim cleric was taken into custody on Saturday after a video of his speech, purportedly inciting hostility among different communities, surfaced on social media, according to police sources.

Circle Officer Alok Gupta from the Rasra area confirmed that the video appeared online on Friday, which led to the police launching an investigation.

Shahabuddin, a cleric at the Jama Masjid and a teacher at a state-run madrassa in Sariyaw, reportedly delivered a provocative speech at the Padsera Judan Dargah on September 5. His remarks allegedly aimed at inciting violence between communities, along with objectionable language targeting a specific caste, caused widespread anger. Consequently, Shahabuddin has been charged and detained at the Nagra police station.