Cleric's Arrest Sparks Social Media Outcry

A Muslim cleric, Shahabuddin, was arrested for a speech alleged to incite hostility between communities, discovered through social media. Authorities launched an investigation following the video's emergence. The cleric, also a teacher at a government madrassa, faced charges for provoking inter-caste tension, and a case was registered at Nagra police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 13-09-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 17:04 IST
A Muslim cleric was taken into custody on Saturday after a video of his speech, purportedly inciting hostility among different communities, surfaced on social media, according to police sources.

Circle Officer Alok Gupta from the Rasra area confirmed that the video appeared online on Friday, which led to the police launching an investigation.

Shahabuddin, a cleric at the Jama Masjid and a teacher at a state-run madrassa in Sariyaw, reportedly delivered a provocative speech at the Padsera Judan Dargah on September 5. His remarks allegedly aimed at inciting violence between communities, along with objectionable language targeting a specific caste, caused widespread anger. Consequently, Shahabuddin has been charged and detained at the Nagra police station.

