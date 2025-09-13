Left Menu

MoS Savitri Thakur Reviews Relief and Rehabilitation in Flood-Hit Himachal Pradesh

Beyond technical inspections, Smt. Thakur directly engaged with affected families, many of whom have lost homes, livelihoods, or access to basic facilities due to the calamities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 22:10 IST
With reconstruction work progressing on a war footing, the visit served as both a morale boost to the affected citizens and a clear assurance that relief and rehabilitation remain a national priority. Image Credit: Twitter(@savitrii4bjp)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Smt. Savitri Thakur, undertook a field visit to multiple disaster-affected regions of Himachal Pradesh that have been recently battered by sudden floods, cloudbursts, and landslides. The inspection, conducted along the Kullu–Manali route, highlighted the extent of devastation and ongoing government efforts to restore normalcy in one of India’s most important tourist and economic corridors.

Inspection of Disaster-Hit Zones

The Minister’s itinerary covered several severely impacted sites, including Vaishno Mata Temple, Sabzi Mandi (Bandrol), Raison, Dohlu Nala, Fozal Nala, Duada Vihal, Jatehar Vihal (Patlikuhal), Nalsu Nala, Manalsu Nala, Solang, Palchang, Samahan, Bahang, and the 14th to 17th Mile stretches along the Beas River. These areas witnessed widespread destruction caused by torrential rains that triggered multiple landslides and flash floods, washing away sections of highways, damaging bridges, and disrupting essential connectivity.

Restoration of Road Connectivity

Acknowledging the immense difficulties faced by local communities and tourists stranded in the region, Smt. Thakur noted that the Central Government, in close coordination with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has deployed emergency teams to expedite road clearance and reconstruction. Heavy machinery and technical teams have been working relentlessly to stabilize slopes, repair damaged road stretches, and create alternate pathways where necessary. The Minister emphasized that restoring traffic movement along the Beas River belt is a top priority, as it is vital for both local livelihood and the tourism-driven economy of Himachal Pradesh.

Humanitarian Engagement and Relief Review

Beyond technical inspections, Smt. Thakur directly engaged with affected families, many of whom have lost homes, livelihoods, or access to basic facilities due to the calamities. She listened to their concerns, assured them of government support, and reviewed the ongoing relief measures, including distribution of food supplies, temporary shelter arrangements, and medical assistance.

She also took stock of rehabilitation efforts being coordinated by district authorities in collaboration with central agencies. The focus, she stressed, is not only on immediate relief but also on long-term resilience through stronger infrastructure, disaster preparedness, and sustainable development initiatives in vulnerable mountain regions.

Reaffirming Government Commitment

The Minister reiterated the Government of India’s unwavering commitment to stand with the people of Himachal Pradesh during this crisis. She commended the efforts of local officials, disaster response teams, and community volunteers working tirelessly in challenging conditions. Highlighting the urgency of climate-resilient infrastructure, she underscored that the lessons from this disaster will guide future planning to minimize the impact of extreme weather events in fragile hill ecosystems.

With reconstruction work progressing on a war footing, the visit served as both a morale boost to the affected citizens and a clear assurance that relief and rehabilitation remain a national priority.

