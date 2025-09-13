Left Menu

Punjab's Massive Clean-Up Drive After Devastating Floods

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced a Rs 100 crore initiative to clean 2,300 flood-hit villages, deploying machinery and personnel. Medical and veterinary services will be available across villages to prevent disease spread. Mann criticized political double standards regarding cultural ties with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-09-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:37 IST
Punjab's Massive Clean-Up Drive After Devastating Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated that a comprehensive cleanup operation is set for over 2,300 flood-impacted villages, with a budgetary allocation of Rs 100 crore.

With floodwaters receding, vast amounts of silt and debris remain, prompting the state government to act swiftly in restoring normalcy.

Mann emphasized the need for vigilance against disease outbreaks, ensuring medical and veterinary support across affected areas. Furthermore, Mann criticized the government's inconsistent stance on cultural exchanges with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Vision for Manipur: Bridging Divides and Boosting Growth

Modi's Vision for Manipur: Bridging Divides and Boosting Growth

 India
2
Diplomatic Maneuver: Tense Talks Over Americans Held in Afghanistan

Diplomatic Maneuver: Tense Talks Over Americans Held in Afghanistan

 Global
3
Delhi's LED Revolution: Lighting Up the Capital Before Diwali

Delhi's LED Revolution: Lighting Up the Capital Before Diwali

 India
4
Sushila Karki: A Milestone in Women Empowerment and Nepali Democracy

Sushila Karki: A Milestone in Women Empowerment and Nepali Democracy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025