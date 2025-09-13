Punjab's Massive Clean-Up Drive After Devastating Floods

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated that a comprehensive cleanup operation is set for over 2,300 flood-impacted villages, with a budgetary allocation of Rs 100 crore.

With floodwaters receding, vast amounts of silt and debris remain, prompting the state government to act swiftly in restoring normalcy.

Mann emphasized the need for vigilance against disease outbreaks, ensuring medical and veterinary support across affected areas. Furthermore, Mann criticized the government's inconsistent stance on cultural exchanges with Pakistan.

