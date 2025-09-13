Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Champions Hill States' Unique Needs

In a bid to address the unique challenges faced by hill states, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called for tailored norms when determining annual allocations for these regions. He emphasized the importance of considering forest cover and ecological initiatives in the allocations process.

During a meeting with Goverdhan Singh Rawat, Deputy Managing Director of NABARD, Sukhu highlighted the significant role of NABARD's Regional Office in facilitating collaboration between the State Government and NABARD's Head Office. He urged NABARD to recognize ground-mounted solar projects and electric buses for funding under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund.

Sukhu also requested NABARD's assistance in enhancing the supply and value chains for fisheries and animal husbandry to improve farmers' income. He emphasized the need for reform in project execution procedures for NABARD-approved programs. NABARD officials acknowledged hurdles faced by cooperative societies and committed to considering Sukhu's suggestions at the highest level.

(With inputs from agencies.)