Border Security Amid Nepal Protests: SSB's Crucial Role

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) apprehended two Nigerians and a Brazilian escaping jail during Nepal's protests. Guarding the India-Nepal border, SSB caught over 75 people, including Bangladeshis and Indians. Emergency helplines support stranded Indians, as Nepal's elections approach amid protests leading to government changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has captured two Nigerians and a Brazilian national suspected of escaping from Nepalese jails amid recent anti-government protests, authorities reported on Saturday.

Responsible for policing the unfenced 1,751-kilometer India-Nepal border, the SSB, alongside state police, has apprehended over 75 individuals from various spots along this international boundary. They include diverse nationalities such as Nigerians, a Brazilian, a Bangladeshi, and some Indians, all reportedly having fled jails amid Nepal's governmental upheaval.

The arrests include 43 from Bihar, 22 from Uttar Pradesh, 8 from Uttarakhand, and 2 from West Bengal. The SSB has also set up emergency helplines for Indians affected by the unrest, as Nepal plans its parliamentary elections following violent protests and a change in leadership.

