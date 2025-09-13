Border Security Amid Nepal Protests: SSB's Crucial Role

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has captured two Nigerians and a Brazilian national suspected of escaping from Nepalese jails amid recent anti-government protests, authorities reported on Saturday.

Responsible for policing the unfenced 1,751-kilometer India-Nepal border, the SSB, alongside state police, has apprehended over 75 individuals from various spots along this international boundary. They include diverse nationalities such as Nigerians, a Brazilian, a Bangladeshi, and some Indians, all reportedly having fled jails amid Nepal's governmental upheaval.

The arrests include 43 from Bihar, 22 from Uttar Pradesh, 8 from Uttarakhand, and 2 from West Bengal. The SSB has also set up emergency helplines for Indians affected by the unrest, as Nepal plans its parliamentary elections following violent protests and a change in leadership.