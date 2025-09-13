Left Menu

India Proposes National Legislative Index to Elevate Assembly Standards

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla proposed a national legislative index to rank assemblies on performance, focusing on productivity, technology adoption, and debate quality. The proposal will be discussed at the All-India Presiding Officers Conference in Lucknow. Emphasis was placed on enhancing debate duration and youth and women's participation in democracies.

In a significant move towards enhancing legislative efficiency, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has proposed the establishment of a national legislative index. This envisioned index aims to rank assemblies and councils based on various performance indicators including the number of annual sittings, productivity, debate quality, technology adoption, and committee efficacy.

The proposal, set to be discussed at the upcoming meeting of presiding officers in Lucknow in January, tasks Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta with drafting its framework. Birla raised these points at the 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association-India Region Conference, advocating for establishing quality standards in legislative proceedings.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot echoed Birla's concerns about disruptions in legislative processes. Both leaders highlighted the importance of continuous dialogue and resolving issues within legislative frameworks, pointing out that India's democracy serves as a model on the global stage, promoting technologies in legislative processes and increased youth and women's participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

