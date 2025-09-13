Akhilesh Yadav Advocates for Boatmen's Rights Against BJP's Policies

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has criticized the incumbent BJP government for disenfranchising boatmen in Uttar Pradesh by granting fishing rights to affluent figures. Yadav made these remarks after meeting with the Navik Mazdoor Kalyan Samiti, who are fighting against a 2019 order allowing river fishing auctions.

The boatmen consider river fishing their birthright and argue that the livelihoods of traditional communities are being compromised. Yadav stressed the environmental repercussions of such policies, referencing recent disasters in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh as reminders of the consequences of ignoring these issues.

Yadav promised that if his party gains power in the upcoming elections, it will conduct a caste census to ensure equity and respect for diverse communities. He also committed to including supportive measures for boatmen in the 2027 manifesto, including new boats and a tribute to Nishad Raj Guhya.

