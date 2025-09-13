Left Menu

Record-Breaking National Lok Adalat Resolves Millions of Cases Swiftly

The National Lok Adalat, organized by the National Legal Services Authority, successfully resolved over 24 million cases across India, including pre-litigation and pending matters, with settlements exceeding Rs 7,817.62 crore. This event demonstrated the growing trust in Alternative Dispute Resolution, offering fast and amicable justice for diverse disputes.

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) conducted its third National Lok Adalat of 2025 on Saturday, engaging courts across 29 States and eight Union Territories. This event tackled a wide range of legal disputes, from motor accident claims and cheque dishonour matters to intellectual property rights and matrimonial disputes, as per their release.

Preliminary reports until 6:30 PM indicated a resolution of 2,42,55,036 cases, which included 2,10,44,809 pre-litigation matters and 32,10,227 pending cases. The total settlement values surpassed Rs 7,817.62 crore. The Lok Adalat brought transformative relief to citizens, ensuring swift, affordable, and harmonious justice.

The success of the Lok Adalat, beyond its impressive numbers, is evidenced by citizen confidence in Alternative Dispute Resolution. Thousands of benches operated nationwide, resolving cases swiftly that might otherwise linger in courts. This reflects a cultural shift towards dialogue and conciliation over prolonged legal battles.

