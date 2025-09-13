High-Stakes Madrid Trade Talks Unfold Amid TikTok's Crucial U.S. Deadline

The global stage is set in Madrid as high-ranking U.S. officials, including Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, prepare for vital talks with Chinese economic leaders. The negotiations will tackle thorny topics such as tariffs, TikTok's future in the U.S., and collaborative anti-money laundering efforts.

The backdrop to these discussions is a complex web of economic and national security challenges, intensified by Moscow's continued aggression in Ukraine. Bessent has rallied support from G7 allies to implement impactful tariffs on imports from China and India, aiming to cut off vital economic lifelines that support Russia's war efforts.

Amid escalating tensions, China's Ministry of Commerce has expressed its intent to address issues such as U.S. export controls and ongoing semiconductor disputes, while also launching investigations into U.S. trade policies. The Madrid talks symbolize a potentially transformative phase in U.S.-China trade relations, underscoring the intricate balance of global economic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)