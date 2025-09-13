Left Menu

Tragic Rescue Attempt Ends in Double Fatality

A tragic accident occurred in Parippally when Vishnu fell into a community well. Harilal, attempting to rescue him, also died after the rope snapped during their ascent. Both men succumbed to their injuries. Authorities will conduct inquest proceedings after gathering statements from witnesses and family members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 13-09-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 21:30 IST
In a heartbreaking incident, two young men lost their lives in Parippally following a tragic rescue attempt that ended in tragedy. Vishnu, who was fetching water, fell into a community well.

Harilal, a local resident, attempted a daring rescue by descending into the well. Tragically, the rope they used snapped, causing both men to fall back into the well.

Despite efforts, both men succumbed to their injuries. The police will conduct an inquest on Sunday, after collecting statements from witnesses and family members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

