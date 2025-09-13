Tragic Rescue Attempt Ends in Double Fatality

In a heartbreaking incident, two young men lost their lives in Parippally following a tragic rescue attempt that ended in tragedy. Vishnu, who was fetching water, fell into a community well.

Harilal, a local resident, attempted a daring rescue by descending into the well. Tragically, the rope they used snapped, causing both men to fall back into the well.

Despite efforts, both men succumbed to their injuries. The police will conduct an inquest on Sunday, after collecting statements from witnesses and family members.

