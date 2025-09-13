Massive Success at J&K's Third National Lok Adalat

The third National Lok Adalat across Jammu and Kashmir finalized more than 2.39 lakh cases, noted an official spokesman. Organized by the J&K Legal Services Authority, this year's third installment spanned the Union Territory.

The event was designed to foster amicable resolutions for a diverse array of disputes, including those under MACT claims, matrimonial disagreements, cheque bounce issues under the Negotiable Instruments Act, money recovery cases, commercial disagreements, and compoundable criminal offenses.

With 167 benches operating throughout the day-long event, 3,06,851 cases were addressed, out of which 2,39,533 were settled amicably, marking a significant achievement for the legal aid initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)