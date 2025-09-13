Left Menu

Massive Success at J&K's Third National Lok Adalat

The third National Lok Adalat in Jammu and Kashmir successfully settled over 2.39 lakh cases. Organized by the J&K Legal Services Authority, the event aimed to resolve various disputes, such as matrimonial issues and cheque bounce cases, achieving remarkable success in amicable settlements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-09-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 21:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The third National Lok Adalat across Jammu and Kashmir finalized more than 2.39 lakh cases, noted an official spokesman. Organized by the J&K Legal Services Authority, this year's third installment spanned the Union Territory.

The event was designed to foster amicable resolutions for a diverse array of disputes, including those under MACT claims, matrimonial disagreements, cheque bounce issues under the Negotiable Instruments Act, money recovery cases, commercial disagreements, and compoundable criminal offenses.

With 167 benches operating throughout the day-long event, 3,06,851 cases were addressed, out of which 2,39,533 were settled amicably, marking a significant achievement for the legal aid initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

