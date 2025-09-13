INS Trikand Strengthens Ties in Egypt, Joins Bright Star 2025 Multilateral Drill

The Indian Navy’s stealth frigate INS Trikand concluded a successful port call at Alexandria, Egypt, on 11 September 2025, as part of her ongoing deployment in the Mediterranean Sea. The visit was tied to India’s active participation in Exercise Bright Star 2025, a major multilateral military exercise hosted by Egypt under the aegis of the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

India at Bright Star 2025

INS Trikand represented the Indian Navy in the exercise, alongside contingents from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, underscoring India’s commitment to joint, multi-domain operations. Bright Star, conducted every two years, is regarded as one of the largest multinational military exercises in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The 2025 edition featured a wide spectrum of drills across air, land, and sea domains, with the primary focus on regional security, cooperation, and interoperability against hybrid and irregular warfare threats. In addition to India, the USA, and Egypt, the exercise saw participation from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Greece, and Italy, further elevating its strategic importance.

Strengthening Bilateral and Multilateral Engagements

During her stay at Alexandria, INS Trikand undertook a series of interactions aimed at deepening both bilateral and multilateral ties. Key activities included:

High-level discussions with senior military officials to explore avenues of cooperation.

Cross-deck visits with foreign naval officers to strengthen professional linkages.

Cultural exchanges to foster people-to-people connect and mutual understanding.

Planning sessions for the sea phase of Bright Star, involving coordination among multiple navies.

These engagements reflected India’s growing profile as a trusted partner in promoting maritime security and regional stability.

Sea Phase and Operational Highlights

The sea phase of the exercise tested the operational capabilities of participating navies in realistic maritime combat scenarios. INS Trikand distinguished herself with precise gunnery shoots and professional conduct, earning commendations from partner navies. The drills enhanced interoperability and showcased India’s proficiency in complex maritime operations, including anti-surface warfare, anti-air drills, and coordinated maneuvers.

India’s Strategic Outreach in the Mediterranean

INS Trikand’s deployment is part of the Indian Navy’s wider strategy of forward presence and cooperative engagement with friendly nations. The Mediterranean, lying at the crossroads of Europe, Africa, and Asia, is of increasing strategic interest to India given its importance for global trade and energy flows.

By participating in exercises such as Bright Star, India not only strengthens operational linkages with global and regional partners but also affirms its role as a contributor to collective maritime security against both traditional and non-traditional threats, including piracy, terrorism, and hybrid warfare.

Way Forward

Following the Alexandria port call, INS Trikand has departed for the next phase of her deployment. The ship will continue engaging with regional maritime forces, exchanging best practices, and consolidating procedures that enhance combined operations capability.

The visit underscores India’s approach of building trust, interoperability, and partnerships that extend beyond its immediate neighborhood, aligning with the Navy’s mission of being a “preferred security partner” in the wider Indo-Pacific and beyond.