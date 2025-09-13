Punjab's Swift Compensation Drive in Response to Recent Floods
The Punjab government has initiated a special assessment to determine the losses caused by recent floods. Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian has ensured a timely and transparent compensation process. A total of 2,167 officials will assess damage across affected areas. Compensation will be disbursed in a timely manner to affected families.
The Punjab government has launched a comprehensive assessment to address the damages caused by recent floods. Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian is spearheading the initiative to ensure that affected families receive rightful compensation promptly.
Mundian emphasized the need for a transparent and efficient process, emphasizing that any negligence by officials will result in strict disciplinary measures. To facilitate an accurate evaluation, over 2,000 revenue officials have been tasked with assessing damage in the affected regions.
Compensation plans include Rs 20,000 per acre for crop loss, and financial aid for damaged homes and livestock. The government aims to disburse compensations within 45 days, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government closely monitoring the progress to ensure fairness and efficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
