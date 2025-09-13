Left Menu

Punjab's Swift Compensation Drive in Response to Recent Floods

The Punjab government has initiated a special assessment to determine the losses caused by recent floods. Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian has ensured a timely and transparent compensation process. A total of 2,167 officials will assess damage across affected areas. Compensation will be disbursed in a timely manner to affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-09-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 22:15 IST
Punjab's Swift Compensation Drive in Response to Recent Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has launched a comprehensive assessment to address the damages caused by recent floods. Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian is spearheading the initiative to ensure that affected families receive rightful compensation promptly.

Mundian emphasized the need for a transparent and efficient process, emphasizing that any negligence by officials will result in strict disciplinary measures. To facilitate an accurate evaluation, over 2,000 revenue officials have been tasked with assessing damage in the affected regions.

Compensation plans include Rs 20,000 per acre for crop loss, and financial aid for damaged homes and livestock. The government aims to disburse compensations within 45 days, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government closely monitoring the progress to ensure fairness and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Normalcy Returns: Traffic Resumes at India-Nepal Border Post New Nepali Government

Normalcy Returns: Traffic Resumes at India-Nepal Border Post New Nepali Gove...

 India
2
International Fake Passport Racket Busted at Mumbai Airport

International Fake Passport Racket Busted at Mumbai Airport

 India
3
Sri Lanka Triumphs in Asia Cup Opener with Nissanka's Half-Century

Sri Lanka Triumphs in Asia Cup Opener with Nissanka's Half-Century

 Global
4
Sri Lanka Secures Victory Over Bangladesh in Asia Cup Clash

Sri Lanka Secures Victory Over Bangladesh in Asia Cup Clash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025