India has been selected to host the fifth Coast Guard Global Summit in Chennai in 2027, aligning with the golden jubilee of the Indian Coast Guard. The summit aims to enhance international maritime cooperation and discuss emerging challenges, fostering interoperability and trust among global coast guard bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 23:40 IST
Chennai to Host 2027 Coast Guard Global Summit: Strengthening Maritime Unity
India will play host to the fifth Coast Guard Global Summit in 2027, marking a significant event coinciding with the Indian Coast Guard's golden jubilee celebrations, according to the defence ministry.

The unanimous decision was made at the recent summit in Rome, attended by representatives from 115 countries and key international organizations.

Paramesh Sivamani, Director General of the Indian Coast Guard, highlighted the importance of collaboration in addressing maritime challenges, announcing that the upcoming summit will provide a key platform for fostering cooperation and trust among international coast guards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

