Justice Unleashed: The Man Who Brought Down Brazil's Military Coup

This article discusses Alexandre de Moraes, a Brazilian Supreme Court justice, who led the conviction of former President Jair Bolsonaro for orchestrating a coup attempt. Despite international and domestic pressure, de Moraes pursued legal actions that resulted in jail sentences for Bolsonaro and his supporters, showcasing his rigorous dedication to constitutional law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 14-09-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 13:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In a landmark ruling, the Brazilian Supreme Court, guided by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years in prison. This verdict, stemming from a coup attempt, marks a pivotal moment in Brazil's political history, highlighting de Moraes' decisive influence.

De Moraes, at the helm of this legal battle, navigated considerable pressure both from within Brazil and internationally. Despite U.S. sanctions and criticisms, he spearheaded proceedings that put numerous Bolsonaro allies behind bars, underscoring his commitment to uphold Brazil's democratic principles.

Known for his extensive experience in public security, de Moraes has faced both support and backlash. His actions and resolve have made him a polarizing figure, described alternately as a hero or dictator, amid a backdrop of charged political tensions in Brazil.

