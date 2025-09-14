Left Menu

Unplugged Protests: The Internet Blackout on Annobon Island

Annobon island's protest against dynamite explosions by a Moroccan company led to an internet shutdown, resulting in imprisonment of residents and a halt in essential services. This action highlights Equatorial Guinea government's repressive measures against dissent, noting the significant impact on communication and living standards on the island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 14-09-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 13:48 IST
Unplugged Protests: The Internet Blackout on Annobon Island
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Residents of Equatorial Guinea's Annobon island have been living without internet access since they protested against dynamite explosions by a Moroccan construction company last year. Following their complaints, dozens were imprisoned, and essential services have been severely disrupted, highlighting governmental repression.

Annobon, one of Equatorial Guinea's poorest islands, faces significant challenges with the ongoing internet blackout, which critics say is an attempt by the government to crush dissent. In addition to the internet shutdown, phone calls are monitored, creating a climate of fear among residents.

The island's demand for independence stems from a history of marginalisation. The government's actions have further exacerbated the daily struggles of its people, as banking, healthcare, and communication facilities remain severely impacted.

