Unplugged Protests: The Internet Blackout on Annobon Island

Residents of Equatorial Guinea's Annobon island have been living without internet access since they protested against dynamite explosions by a Moroccan construction company last year. Following their complaints, dozens were imprisoned, and essential services have been severely disrupted, highlighting governmental repression.

Annobon, one of Equatorial Guinea's poorest islands, faces significant challenges with the ongoing internet blackout, which critics say is an attempt by the government to crush dissent. In addition to the internet shutdown, phone calls are monitored, creating a climate of fear among residents.

The island's demand for independence stems from a history of marginalisation. The government's actions have further exacerbated the daily struggles of its people, as banking, healthcare, and communication facilities remain severely impacted.