Texas Governor's Controversial Stance on Sharia Sparks Debate

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has declared measures against the enforcement of Islamic Sharia law, urging residents to report any such attempts. His remarks come after a viral video and criticism from Muslim advocacy groups. Abbott opposes developments he perceives as threats to Texas law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 14-09-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 13:54 IST
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
In a contentious move, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced state-level measures to counteract the enforcement of Islamic Sharia law, urging citizens to report incidents of attempted 'Sharia compliance.' Abbott's declaration was prompted by a viral video featuring a Muslim cleric urging Houston shopkeepers to refrain from selling certain prohibited items.

The governor branded the incident as harassment, emphasizing Texas's stance against imposing religious codes in public life. Abbott stated, "I signed laws that BAN Sharia Law and Sharia Compounds in Texas." However, it's noteworthy that Texas does not hold a formal Sharia ban, though the 2017 American Laws for American Courts bill restricts foreign or religious codes conflicting with US law.

Abbott's position drew criticism from Muslim advocacy groups like the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), who argued that Sharia influences personal religious practice, not civil law. His opposition to EPIC City, a planned residential development by an Islamic Center, further fueled debate, as critics accused him of exaggerating threats and fostering religious profiling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

