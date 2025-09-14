Court Grants Bail to TV Actor Ashish Kapoor in Controversial Rape Case

A Delhi court has decided to grant bail to TV actor Ashish Kapoor, who was arrested in connection with a rape case. The court emphasized that Kapoor could not remain in custody based on mere speculation that he might reoffend.

The decision came after Additional Sessions Judge Bhupinder Singh noted that there was no requirement for further investigation involving Kapoor, and no prior criminal record suggested he would evade justice. The court highlighted procedural delays and lack of police action in bringing Kapoor for questioning.

Despite concerns from the prosecution regarding potential threats to the complainant, the court determined that such risks could be mitigated through proper conditions. Judge Singh cited Kapoor's permanent residency in Delhi and clean antecedents as factors in the bail decision.