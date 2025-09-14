Left Menu

Court Grants Bail to TV Actor Ashish Kapoor in Controversial Rape Case

A Delhi court granted bail to TV actor Ashish Kapoor in a rape case. The court ruled that Kapoor could not be held just because police believed he might commit future offenses. The decision was influenced by the lack of continued investigation needs and his clean record.

Updated: 14-09-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 14:00 IST
Court Grants Bail to TV Actor Ashish Kapoor in Controversial Rape Case
  India
  • India

A Delhi court has decided to grant bail to TV actor Ashish Kapoor, who was arrested in connection with a rape case. The court emphasized that Kapoor could not remain in custody based on mere speculation that he might reoffend.

The decision came after Additional Sessions Judge Bhupinder Singh noted that there was no requirement for further investigation involving Kapoor, and no prior criminal record suggested he would evade justice. The court highlighted procedural delays and lack of police action in bringing Kapoor for questioning.

Despite concerns from the prosecution regarding potential threats to the complainant, the court determined that such risks could be mitigated through proper conditions. Judge Singh cited Kapoor's permanent residency in Delhi and clean antecedents as factors in the bail decision.

