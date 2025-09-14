Cybercrime Ring Dismantled in Meerut: Fake Exchange Exposed

In a major breakthrough, police in Meerut have dismantled a sophisticated cybercrime operation, arresting three men accused of running a fraudulent telephone exchange.

The individuals reportedly altered international VoIP calls into local calls using SIM cards registered under false identities, concealing the caller's true identity. This scheme was allegedly linked to various crimes, including cyber fraud and blackmail.

The arrests, carried out near the Eidgah culvert, led to the recovery of significant equipment, including four SIM boxes and over 200 pre-activated SIM cards. Authorities noted that the technologies and methods were sourced through online platforms like YouTube, and communication tools such as Telegram and WhatsApp.