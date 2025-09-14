Swift Police Action Busts Child-Lifting Gang in Ballari
Police in Ballari district quickly dismantled a child-lifting gang and rescued a baby kidnapped from a hospital. The accused, including Shameem and her husband Ismail, sold the infant to a man struggling with adoption. Authorities promptly arrested the culprits, uncovering their links to previous crimes.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Ballari achieved rapid success in apprehending a child-lifting gang that had abducted a baby from a district hospital. Within just 24 hours of the incident, police rescued the infant, showcasing swift and effective law enforcement.
The suspects, Shameem, her husband Ismail, and another associate named Basha, allegedly kidnapped the child and illegally sold it to Basavaraj Mahantappa of Toranagallu, who had been desperately trying to adopt a child for nearly two decades.
The abduction occurred while the baby's mother, Sridevi, momentarily left her child in Shameem's care at the hospital. Upon her return, the child was gone, prompting an immediate complaint and search by local law enforcement. Investigations have revealed that Shameem's mother, Zainabi, has a history of involvement in similar offenses, sparking further inquiries into the gang's activities.
