Swift Police Action Busts Child-Lifting Gang in Ballari

Authorities in Ballari achieved rapid success in apprehending a child-lifting gang that had abducted a baby from a district hospital. Within just 24 hours of the incident, police rescued the infant, showcasing swift and effective law enforcement.

The suspects, Shameem, her husband Ismail, and another associate named Basha, allegedly kidnapped the child and illegally sold it to Basavaraj Mahantappa of Toranagallu, who had been desperately trying to adopt a child for nearly two decades.

The abduction occurred while the baby's mother, Sridevi, momentarily left her child in Shameem's care at the hospital. Upon her return, the child was gone, prompting an immediate complaint and search by local law enforcement. Investigations have revealed that Shameem's mother, Zainabi, has a history of involvement in similar offenses, sparking further inquiries into the gang's activities.