Officer Relocated Amid Misconduct Allegations in Southeast Delhi
A Delhi police officer has been shifted to district lines following allegations of misconduct during a raid in southeast Delhi. The raid aimed to curb illicit liquor activities. A woman related to the raided shop accused the officer of inappropriate behavior, prompting an investigation and disciplinary action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 15:01 IST
- Country:
- India
A police officer was relocated to district lines after allegations of misconduct during a raid in southeast Delhi emerged over the weekend, authorities reported.
The incident began when a PCR call on Saturday morning reported illegal liquor activities at a shop in the SLC area. Following a raid, another call accused an ASI of inappropriate behavior at the same location.
The situation prompted a protest at the local police station. Senior officers intervened, promising a thorough investigation, and as a result, the accused ASI was moved with immediate effect pending further inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Diplomat Aims to Mend Ties After Immigration Raid
Turning Point in US-South Korea Relations After Georgia Immigration Raid
Diplomatic Endeavors Post-Immigration Raid at Hyundai Plant
Turning Point for U.S.-South Korea Relations: Diplomatic Regret over Immigration Raid
Baby Barking Deer Rescued in Dramatic Raid