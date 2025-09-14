Left Menu

Officer Relocated Amid Misconduct Allegations in Southeast Delhi

A Delhi police officer has been shifted to district lines following allegations of misconduct during a raid in southeast Delhi. The raid aimed to curb illicit liquor activities. A woman related to the raided shop accused the officer of inappropriate behavior, prompting an investigation and disciplinary action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 15:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A police officer was relocated to district lines after allegations of misconduct during a raid in southeast Delhi emerged over the weekend, authorities reported.

The incident began when a PCR call on Saturday morning reported illegal liquor activities at a shop in the SLC area. Following a raid, another call accused an ASI of inappropriate behavior at the same location.

The situation prompted a protest at the local police station. Senior officers intervened, promising a thorough investigation, and as a result, the accused ASI was moved with immediate effect pending further inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

