Officer Relocated Amid Misconduct Allegations in Southeast Delhi

A police officer was relocated to district lines after allegations of misconduct during a raid in southeast Delhi emerged over the weekend, authorities reported.

The incident began when a PCR call on Saturday morning reported illegal liquor activities at a shop in the SLC area. Following a raid, another call accused an ASI of inappropriate behavior at the same location.

The situation prompted a protest at the local police station. Senior officers intervened, promising a thorough investigation, and as a result, the accused ASI was moved with immediate effect pending further inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)