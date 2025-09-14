Mysterious Death of Remand Prisoner at Kakkanad District Jail

A tragic incident unfolded at Kakkanad District Jail on Sunday as a 49-year-old remand prisoner was discovered dead in his cell, according to police reports.

The deceased, identified as Rajesh P R from Kureekkad in Ernakulam's Chottanikkara, was detained by Ernakulam South police on September 3 for allegedly possessing 5.5 litres of liquor.

After complaining of severe abdominal pain while in custody, Rajesh was diagnosed with a liver ailment, but tragically passed away after being found unconscious in Block A. Authorities have opened an inquiry, registering a case of unnatural death.

(With inputs from agencies.)