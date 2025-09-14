Left Menu

Mysterious Death of Remand Prisoner at Kakkanad District Jail

Rajesh P R, a 49-year-old prisoner, was found dead at Kakkanad District Jail. Arrested for liquor possession, he had complained of severe abdominal pain and was diagnosed with a liver ailment before his death. A case of unnatural death has been registered by Infopark police.

Updated: 14-09-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 15:04 IST
A tragic incident unfolded at Kakkanad District Jail on Sunday as a 49-year-old remand prisoner was discovered dead in his cell, according to police reports.

The deceased, identified as Rajesh P R from Kureekkad in Ernakulam's Chottanikkara, was detained by Ernakulam South police on September 3 for allegedly possessing 5.5 litres of liquor.

After complaining of severe abdominal pain while in custody, Rajesh was diagnosed with a liver ailment, but tragically passed away after being found unconscious in Block A. Authorities have opened an inquiry, registering a case of unnatural death.

