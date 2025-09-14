CRPF Camps Pave Way for Development in Naxalite-Hit Bijapur

In a significant effort to enhance security and foster development, two new CRPF camps have been inaugurated in the Naxalite-affected Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. The establishments are part of the ongoing initiative to fill security voids and promote local development, police sources announced on Sunday.

Since January 2024, a total of 36 security camps have been deployed within the district. During this operation, 193 Maoists have been neutralized, 496 have surrendered, and 900 have been apprehended, Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav reported to PTI.

The latest camps not only serve as strategic security outposts but also play a crucial role in the 'Niyad Nella Nar' scheme by providing villagers access to essential facilities. Located in Ullur and Chillamarka villages, these camps are instrumental in improving connectivity and countering Maoist activities in the area.

