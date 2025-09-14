Delhi Police Cracks Down on Fake Visa Racket

The Delhi Police on Sunday announced a significant breakthrough after dismantling a fraudulent visa appointment operation, culminating in the arrest of three men suspected of duping job seekers through a sophisticated scam.

According to police officials, the trio fabricated a fake website and social media presence, even using a US-based phone number to project authenticity. This elaborate scheme allowed them to extort large sums from unsuspecting victims under the guise of being employees of a multinational company that facilitates travel document processing.

The investigation, sparked by a complaint from VFS Global, led to the apprehension of Deepak Pandey, Yash Singh, and Wasim Akram. Authorities uncovered extensive evidence, including digital records and forged documents, pointing to a widespread operation. Further investigations aim to unearth additional victims and track the extensive money trail.