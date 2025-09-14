Left Menu

Delhi Police Cracks Down on Fake Visa Racket

Delhi Police arrested three men involved in a fake visa appointment racket, deceiving job seekers by posing as multinational company staff and issuing forged documents. Victims were duped into paying lakhs for visa-related services and medical tests. Police seized evidence and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 16:53 IST
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Fake Visa Racket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Sunday announced a significant breakthrough after dismantling a fraudulent visa appointment operation, culminating in the arrest of three men suspected of duping job seekers through a sophisticated scam.

According to police officials, the trio fabricated a fake website and social media presence, even using a US-based phone number to project authenticity. This elaborate scheme allowed them to extort large sums from unsuspecting victims under the guise of being employees of a multinational company that facilitates travel document processing.

The investigation, sparked by a complaint from VFS Global, led to the apprehension of Deepak Pandey, Yash Singh, and Wasim Akram. Authorities uncovered extensive evidence, including digital records and forged documents, pointing to a widespread operation. Further investigations aim to unearth additional victims and track the extensive money trail.

TRENDING

1
Publicis Sapient: Navigating Digital Transformation in India

Publicis Sapient: Navigating Digital Transformation in India

 India
2
Rally Calls for Navi Mumbai Airport to Honor Farmer Leader D. B. Patil

Rally Calls for Navi Mumbai Airport to Honor Farmer Leader D. B. Patil

 India
3
Indian Boxers Shine on World Stage with Historic Wins

Indian Boxers Shine on World Stage with Historic Wins

 United Kingdom
4
Panic as 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast

Panic as 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025