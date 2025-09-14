Bengali Stars Under Scrutiny: ED Summons Mimi Chakraborty and Ankush Hazra

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor and former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty in connection with an alleged money laundering investigation tied to an online betting platform. Authorities confirmed that she must appear at the ED headquarters in New Delhi on September 15.

While further details of the case remain unclear, ED officials reaffirm this summons is a critical step in their ongoing probe. Chakraborty's connection to the online betting platform is under scrutiny as investigators seek to understand the extent of potential illicit financial activities.

In a related development, popular Bengali actor Ankush Hazra has also been drawn into the probe. The ED has requested his presence at their CGO Complex office in Kolkata's Salt Lake area on September 16. The attention toward these high-profile figures underscores the seriousness of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)