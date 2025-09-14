Bollywood and Cricket Stars Under Probe in Massive Illegal Betting App Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has ramped up its investigation into the burgeoning illegal online betting industry, summoning high-profile figures such as former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela. Sources indicated that the summons are related to a money-laundering case tied to the app 1xBet.

Chakraborty is expected to appear at the ED's Delhi headquarters on Monday, with Rautela following on Tuesday. This investigation has also seen notable appearances from former Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina, who were questioned in connection with the case as the ED probes an increasingly popular, yet illegal, sector.

As estimates suggest some 22 crore Indian users engage with various online betting platforms, the market is valued over USD 100 billion and continues to grow rapidly. The government has taken decisive actions, recently banning real-money online gaming and issuing over a thousand orders to block such platforms.