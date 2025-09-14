Left Menu

Illegal Land Grab Controversy Engulfs Punjab Temple

A temple's land in Punjab, Pakistan, has reportedly been illegally occupied by individuals linked to a high-ranking official, sparking controversy and calls for action. The Pakistan Peoples Party alleges that the chief secretary's nephews are involved, as locals claim unauthorized construction is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 14-09-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 19:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A land controversy has sparked in Pakistan's Punjab province as a temple's property is allegedly illegally occupied. The Sanatan Dharam Mandir in Bhalwal is at the center of these claims, purportedly involving individuals close to a senior bureaucrat.

Nadeem Afzal Chan, a senior leader in the Pakistan Peoples Party, accused Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman's nephews of being involved in the land grab, citing corroboration from multiple bureaucrats. The controversy extends to lands belonging to the Evacuee Trust Property Board in Bhera and Kot Momin.

The ETPB, tasked with overseeing minority holy sites, has issued notices against unauthorized construction on the temple's land, while the chief secretary remains silent on the allegations.

