Illegal Land Grab Controversy Engulfs Punjab Temple

A land controversy has sparked in Pakistan's Punjab province as a temple's property is allegedly illegally occupied. The Sanatan Dharam Mandir in Bhalwal is at the center of these claims, purportedly involving individuals close to a senior bureaucrat.

Nadeem Afzal Chan, a senior leader in the Pakistan Peoples Party, accused Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman's nephews of being involved in the land grab, citing corroboration from multiple bureaucrats. The controversy extends to lands belonging to the Evacuee Trust Property Board in Bhera and Kot Momin.

The ETPB, tasked with overseeing minority holy sites, has issued notices against unauthorized construction on the temple's land, while the chief secretary remains silent on the allegations.

